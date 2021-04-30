Paychex Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend





Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, today announced that its board of directors approved a $.04 increase in the companys regular quarterly dividend, an increase of 6%. The dividend will increase from $.62 per share to $.66 per share and is payable May 27, 2021 to shareholders of record May 12, 2021.









About Paychex









