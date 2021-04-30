Zimtu Capital Announces Contract with Eagle Bay Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC; FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (privately-held) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive $12,500 per month for a period of 12 months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately-held, early stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth elements and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling. Exploration highlights to date include three rock samples yielding 0.24% TREO and 0.77% Nb2O5 (sample 120957), 0.39% TREO and 0.04% Nb2O5 (sample 120961), and 0.21% TREO and 0.96% Nb2O5 (sample 120964), respectively. Drill hole CAP17-004 yielded 0.35% Nb2O5 across 10.42 m, including 0.63% Nb2O5 across 2.26 m; 19.63 m of 9.94% P2O5, including 20.97% P2O5 over 2.55 m; and 2.4 m of 0.81% TREO.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

