FCPT Announces Acquisition of a US Bank Property from Brookfield Properties for $3.9 Million





Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (FCPT or the Company), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a US Bank property for $3.9 million from a previously announced Brookfield Properties transaction. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in Colorado and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately eleven years of term remaining. The Brookfield Properties portfolio was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with previous FCPT transactions.









Inclusive of todays acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 18 properties for $33 million related to the Brookfield portfolio announced in October 2019.









About FCPT









FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.





