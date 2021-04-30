Boston Private Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Special Meeting on May 4, 2021 Regarding the Proposed Transaction with SVB Financial





Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (Boston Private), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits, reminds shareholders that the previously adjourned special meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction with SVB Financial Group (SVB Financial) will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 4, 2021.









The Boston Private Board believes that the SVB Financial transaction is a financially and strategically compelling opportunity and is the clear value-maximizing alternative for Boston Private shareholders. SVB Financial has confirmed publicly, and today reiterated to Boston Private, that the agreed purchase price for Boston Private is best and final, and that it will not increase the purchase price if Boston Private shareholders do not approve the transaction at the upcoming special meeting.









Under Massachusetts law, the transaction cannot be completed unless the merger agreement is approved by the affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares of Boston Private common stock entitled to vote. Your vote is very important. The failure to vote your shares or an abstention from voting has the same effect as a vote against the transaction.









The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposed transaction with SVB Financial and FOR the other matters to be considered at the May 4, 2021 special meeting by following the instructions on the WHITE proxy card to vote via Internet or with a toll-free telephone call to ensure votes are received in time to be counted at the special meeting.









Boston Private shareholders seeking copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or with questions about the special meeting may contact the Companys proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated by calling toll-free at (877) 800-5187, or for banks and brokers, collect at (212) 750-5833.









About Boston Private









Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States. Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.









Advisors









Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Boston Private and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Boston Private.









Forward-Looking Statements









This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to SVB Financials and/or Boston Privates expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, target, estimate, continue, positions, prospects or potential, by future conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may, or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from current projections. In addition to factors previously disclosed in SVB Financials and Boston Privates reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including approval by Boston Privates shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against SVB Financial or Boston Private; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both parties to terminate the merger agreement providing for the merger; difficulties and delays in integrating Boston Privates business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; the inability to retain existing Boston Private clients; the inability to retain Boston Private employees; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on SVB Financials and/or Boston Privates businesses, the ability to complete the proposed merger and/or any of the other foregoing risks. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.









Important Additional Information and Where to Find It









In connection with the proposed merger, SVB Financial has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes the proxy statement of Boston Private and a prospectus of SVB Financial. The registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on March 17, 2021, and Boston Private commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders on or about March 19, 2021. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF BOSTON PRIVATE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.









A free copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about SVB Financial and Boston Private, may be obtained at the SECs Internet site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by SVB Financial will be made available free of charge on SVB Financials website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.svb.com or by contacting SVB Financials Investor Relations department at 408.654.7400; 3005 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054; or [email protected]. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Boston Private will be made available free of charge on Boston Privates website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.bostonprivate.com or by contacting Boston Privates Investor Relations department at 617.912.4386; 10 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109; or [email protected].









Participants in the Solicitation









SVB Financial, Boston Private and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Boston Private in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of SVB Financial is set forth in the proxy statement for SVB Financials 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and other documents filed by SVB Financial with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Boston Private is set forth in Boston Privates Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and other documents filed by Boston Private with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the definitive proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.





