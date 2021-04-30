Sierra Madre Begins Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Announces Investor Relations Agreements With Adelaide Capital and Machai Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SM, Financial) is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "409". As a result, Sierra Madre's common shares are now both listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "SM" and posted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"Being posted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step toward increasing awareness and our shareholder base," said Alex Langer, Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Madre. "Increased access to the European capital markets will be of benefit to both our current and prospective shareholders."

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide Capital") and Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), to perform services for the Company, including investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to an investor relations consulting agreement entered into with Adelaide Capital (the "Adelaide Agreement"), Adelaide Capital will provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company, including meeting and communicating with corporate analysts, investors and brokers, introducing the Company to writers and publishers and advising the Company with respect to its communication materials, corporate development and the advancement of its interests. As consideration pursuant to the Adelaide Agreement, the Company will pay Adelaide Capital a cash fee of $8,000 per month for a term of 12 months for a total of $96,000. To the knowledge of the Company, Adelaide Capital currently owns 20,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares").

Pursuant to a digital awareness services agreement entered into with Machai Capital (the "Machai Agreement"), Machai Capital will provide branding and marketing services for the Company, including assisting the Company to create, track, organize and execute in-depth awareness campaigns. As consideration, the Company will pay Machai Capital a cash fee of $3,500 per month over an initial period of 6 months for a total of $21,000. The Machai Agreement will automatically renew on the same terms for another 6 month period if not cancelled within 30 days after the expiry of the first 6 month period. If renewed, the Company will pay Machai Capital further fees of $3,500 per month for an additional total of $21,000. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Machai Capital nor its principals own any securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the Adelaide Agreement and the Machai Agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"), respectively, the Company has also granted 150,000 stock options ("Options")to Adelaide Capital and 35,000 Options to Suneal Sandhu, a principal of Machai Capital, which Options comprise part of the larger grant of Options previously announced by the Company on April 26, 2021. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.74 until April 26, 2023. The Options granted pursuant to the Agreements will vest quarterly over a 12-month period, in accordance with TSXV policies.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic Property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic Property to determine whether it contains commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

About Adelaide Capital

Adelaide Capital is a full-service investor relations firm based out of Toronto, Ontario, that brings to the table a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered IR business model. Its extensive capital markets experience allows it to go deeper, strategically assessing each client company and tailoring a plan that charts the best path to success.

Specializing in small and mid-cap companies, Adelaide Capital's offering is enhanced by a truly formidable factor-our personal connection to a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world.

About Machai Capital

Machai Capital is a marketing, advertising & public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the mining and metals, technology and special situation sectors. It assists companies in branding, content creation and data-optimization to create powerful marketing campaigns. Machai Capital is are able to track, organize and execute its plan through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, & Brand Marketing.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note

