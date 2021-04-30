Sarepta Therapeutics to Share Clinical Update for 30 mg/kg arm of MOMENTUM Study for SRP-5051, Its Investigational PPMO for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT, Financial), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to present results from the 30 mg/kg arm of the MOMENTUM study, a multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of SRP-5051 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-5051 is the first investigational treatment using Sareptas next-generation PPMO platform, which is designed around a proprietary cell-penetrating peptide conjugated to Sareptas phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) backbone with the goal of increasing drug concentration in muscle tissue.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and slides will be archived there following the call for one year. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 1016246. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the Sarepta-hosted Clinical Update for MOMENTUM call.

