Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020

Shenzhen, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the Company or AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the Annual Report) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on April 30, 2021/ The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Companys audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aihgroup.net/. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.



AIH, known as Pengai in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

