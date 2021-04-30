Arrival Files Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC

LONDON, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival ( ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its game-changing technologies, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at investors.arrival.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at investors.arrival.com .

Arrival ( ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1800 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

