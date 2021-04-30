Peoples Ltd. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Peoples Ltd. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WYALUSING, Pa., April 30, 2021

WYALUSING, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC:PPLL). Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., holding company for PS Bank, has announced results for the first quarter 2021. Consolidated net income year-to-date was $1,617,000 or $2.31 earnings per share. Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $1,030,000 or $1.47 per share as adjusted for the 5% stock dividend at year-end 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 represents an increase of 57% over the first quarter of 2020.

PSBank

Year-to-date return on assets was 1.43% as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.01% for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date return on equity was 14.76% as of March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year-to-date of 11.24%.

Total assets increased 2.50% to $454,556,000 from $443,455,000 as of December 31, 2020. Deposits increased 2.77% to $386,859,000 compared to $376,431,000 as of December 31, 2020. Loans increased 5.95% from $263,862,000 year-end 2020 to $279,574,000 as of March 31, 2021.

PS Bank experienced a solid first quarter, resulting in an increase of net income of 57% over the same period 2020. These results were driven by strong mortgage sales, increased net interest income, fees recognized from PPP loans, and reduced loan loss provisions. In the first quarter of 2021, provisions were $150,000, a reduction from $355,000, taken at the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Loan deferrals approximate 2.5%, and are comprised of a small number of borrowers in the highest impacted industries. Management expects positive resolution during 2021. Loan growth in the first quarter was primarily attributable to increased PPP loans from the latest round of the SBA program, and increased demand for commercial loans is anticipated to support further loan growth in 2021.

"As economic conditions continue to improve both locally and nationally, our bank was able to continue to improve its performance in the first quarter of 2021. We are extremely pleased with the results of the first quarter, which are a direct result of the hard work and diligent efforts of our banking team and the loyalty of our customers and our communities," stated Gabello.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-announces-first-quarter-earnings-301281445.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)