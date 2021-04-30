Luby's Celebrates Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day with new Special Offerings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Luby's Celebrates Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day with new Special Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 30, 2021

HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's"), announces new special offerings to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day. Guests are invited to celebrate these two festive holidays and dine at their local Luby's Cafeteria or call 1-877-GO-LUBYS or order online at www.lubys.com.

Special Offerings:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021: Cinco De Mayo Family Pack offerings available April 29th to May 5th starting at only $29.95.

Sunday, May 9, 2021: Mother's Day Special, Italian salmon and rice with two sides and one bread for only $14.99. Don't forget to treat mom with a dessert, Carrot, Chocolate or Yellow Layer Cake!

Todd Coutee, Luby's Chief Operating Officer commented, "We are excited to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Mother's Day with our guest by providing new offerings that are available in-store or for guests on the go with call-in and online order options. In addition, our Luby's Cookbooks are back! The Cookbooks will be available for sale at our restaurants in time for these holidays. Luby's gift cards are also available for purchase. Treat mom to a delicious Luby's Mother's Day Special meal, Luby's Cookbook and gift card all in one-stop, at your local Luby's location."

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for "Fifth of May", is an annual celebration observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has taken on a significance as a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

Mother's Day as an annual holiday to honor and celebrate moms in the United States. In 1914 President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

For additional information contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubys-celebrates-cinco-de-mayo-and-mothers-day-with-new-special-offerings-301281456.html

SOURCE Luby's, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)