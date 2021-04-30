American Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $29.6 million, compared to $15.7 million in the fourth, or linked quarter of 2020 and $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our financial results reflect good execution in an environment that remains challenging for bank profitability. Our strong residential mortgage production and new ASB CARES or paycheck protection program loans are bright spots, but record deposit growth continues to outpace lending opportunities in this early stage of Hawaii's economic recovery," said Rich Wacker, president and chief executive officer of American. "Our results benefited from a reduction of reserves for credit losses, as certain commercial credits earned upgrades and our exposure to riskier unsecured consumer loans declined," said Wacker.

Financial Highlights

First quarter 2021 net interest income was $57.1 million compared to $58.5 million in the linked quarter and $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The lower net interest income versus the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to lower earning asset yields, which continued to be negatively impacted by the lower interest rate environment. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.95% compared to 3.12% in the linked quarter and 3.72% in the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021 American released $8.4 million in provision for credit losses, compared to provisions for credit losses of $11.3 million in the linked quarter and $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses declined $9.4 million during the quarter, reflecting credit upgrades in the commercial loan portfolio, lower net charge offs, and lower reserve requirements for reductions in the consumer unsecured and home equity line of credit loan portfolios.

The net charge-off ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.18%, compared to 0.36% in the linked quarter and 0.44% in the first quarter of 2020. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 1.00% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.89% in the linked quarter and 0.90% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 million in the linked quarter and $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income, partially offset by higher fee income, increases in bank-owned life insurance income and gains from the sale of investment securities. The increase in noninterest income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income.

First quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $47.5 million, compared to $49.4 million in the linked quarter and $46.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower retirement benefit costs.

Total loans were $5.3 billion as of March 31, 2021, down 0.4% from December 31, 2020. Total loans were lower primarily due to declines in the residential mortgage and home equity line of credit portfolios. While residential mortgage originations remained strong, the bank continued to strategically sell residential mortgage production into the secondary market. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth within the ASB CARES (Paycheck Protection Program) and commercial real estate portfolios. During the quarter, American originated $150 million in ASB CARES loans supporting small businesses and their employees.

Total deposits were $7.7 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 4.9% from December 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.08%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down sixteen basis points versus the prior year quarter.

For the first quarter of 2021 return on average equity was 16.0%, compared to 8.6% in the linked quarter and 9.1% in the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.40% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.77% in the linked quarter and 0.87% in the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $5.0 million to HEI. American had a leverage ratio of 8.3% at March 31, 2021.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE

Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its first quarter 2021 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

HEI plans to announce its first quarter 2021 consolidated financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2021 guidance.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 49,947



$ 52,629



$ 55,545

Interest and dividends on investment securities

8,673



7,590



9,430

Total interest and dividend income

58,620



60,219



64,975

Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities

1,462



1,709



3,587

Interest on other borrowings

27



11



313

Total interest expense

1,489



1,720



3,900

Net interest income

57,131



58,499



61,075

Provision for credit losses

(8,435)



11,307



10,401

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,566



47,192



50,674

Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services

5,073



4,541



4,571

Fee income on deposit liabilities

3,863



4,217



5,113

Fee income on other financial products

2,442



1,773



1,872

Bank-owned life insurance

2,561



2,051



794

Mortgage banking income

4,300



7,801



2,000

Gains on sale of investment securities, net

528









Other income, net

272



(187)



413

Total noninterest income

19,039



20,196



14,763

Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits

28,037



27,156



25,777

Occupancy

4,969



5,171



5,267

Data processing

4,351



3,717



3,837

Services

2,862



3,214



2,809

Equipment

2,222



2,371



2,339

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,044



1,046



1,341

Marketing

648



1,527



802

FDIC insurance

816



775



102

Other expense

2,554



4,470



4,194

Total noninterest expense

47,503



49,447



46,468

Income before income taxes

37,102



17,941



18,969

Income taxes

7,546



2,283



3,208

Net income

$ 29,556



$ 15,658



$ 15,761

Comprehensive income

$ (16,198)



$ 18,306



$ 35,608

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets

1.40



0.77



0.87

Return on average equity

16.04



8.58



9.15

Return on average tangible common equity

18.06



9.67



10.39

Net interest margin

2.95



3.12



3.72

Efficiency ratio

62.36



62.83



61.27

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.18



0.36



0.44

As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

1.00



0.89



0.90

Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.73



1.90



1.49

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.3



7.9



8.3

Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.3



8.4



8.8

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 5.0



$ 3.0



$ 28.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 113,698



$ 178,422

Interest-bearing deposits

110,365



114,304

Cash and cash equivalents

224,063



292,726

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,305,257



1,970,417

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

295,046



226,947

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

10,000



8,680

Loans held for investment

5,310,081



5,333,843

Allowance for credit losses

(91,793)



(101,201)

Net loans

5,218,288



5,232,642

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

23,637



28,275

Other

559,543



554,656

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 8,718,024



$ 8,396,533

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilitiesnoninterest-bearing

$ 2,833,844



$ 2,598,500

Deposit liabilitiesinterest-bearing

4,911,450



4,788,457

Other borrowings

102,685



89,670

Other

154,418



183,731

Total liabilities

8,002,397



7,660,358

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

352,408



351,758

Retained earnings

394,026



369,470

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes







Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities $ (25,791)



$ 19,986



Retirement benefit plans (5,017)

(30,808)

(5,040)

14,946

Total shareholder's equity

715,627



736,175

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 8,718,024



$ 8,396,533



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

