Supreme Cannabis Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 30, 2021

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that it will be reporting its third quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (CNW Group/The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 results at 8:00 AM Eastern on Friday, May 14, 2021. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. The conference ID number is 1509877. The call can also be accessed through the following webcast link: https://bit.ly/3egbED4

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and the replay code, 1509877. The recording will be available until June 14, 2021.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and other statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the cannabis industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-cannabis-schedules-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-301281475.html

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

