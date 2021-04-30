Enel Américas Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

PR Newswire
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Amricas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021.
Enel Amricas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 26.9 billion and US$12.2 billion respectively, in 2020.
The document is available on Enel Amricas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
