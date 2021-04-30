IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA) that automates analytics, data science and processes to accelerate business outcomes, today announced that it will host an investor session as part of Inspire 2021, its annual user conference being hosted virtually on May 18-21.

The virtual investor session will take place on Tuesday, May 18 from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Chief executive officer, Mark Anderson, chief product officer, Suresh Vittal, and chief financial officer, Kevin Rubin, will participate in the investor session.

Investors and financial analysts may direct questions in advance of the meeting to [email protected].

The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.alteryx.com/).

Registration for the Alteryx 2021 Virtual Investor Session:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3115390/EE58B39C94946C29B1C5959646D3163C

Registration for Inspire 2021:

https://reg.rainfocus.com/flow/alteryx/inspire21/reg/login

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-to-host-investor-session-at-inspire-2021-301281058.html

