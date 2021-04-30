ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts ("Diamond" or "the Company"), today announced that as a result of its pending merger agreement with Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV), it is publicly releasing its investor materials for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The materials, which can be accessed by clicking on the corresponding hyperlinks below, include the following:

Diamond Resorts First Quarter 2021 Investor Call Transcript

A replay of the teleconference is also available through May 6, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406; and referencing ID# 4847855.

For inquiries regarding Diamond's first quarter 2021 results, please contact Diamond's investor relations department. For inquiries regarding Diamond's pending merger agreement with Hilton Grand Vacations, please contact Hilton Grand Vacations' investor relations department.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures travelers look forward to being on vacation.

Investor Contact

Sven Scheffler

407-414-1605

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-resorts-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301281473.html

SOURCE Diamond Resorts