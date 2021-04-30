Western Union Supports India COVID Relief





The Western+Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and the Western+Union+Foundation today announced a package of relief efforts for India aimed at combating its latest, devastating phase in the COVID-19 pandemic, and kicked off a fundraising appeal with Western Union employees worldwide.





In collaboration with United+Way+India (UWI), the Western Union Foundation will fund medical respiratory support machines for hospitals and at-home care kits for families, expected to benefit up to 5,000 households in the Maharashtra region immediately. Beginning May 4th, Western Union will also waive transfer fees*for two weeks for digital channels, and four weeks for retail channelsfor monies sent by family and friends from select countries directly into Indian bank accounts.









We stand in solidarity with the people of India as they confront this latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our thoughts and prayers are with our customers, our agents, our employees and their families, said Sohini Rajola, Head of Regional Network, Middle East and APAC.









The people of India, my home nation, are showing remarkable courage and resilience. We are comforted that the financial support of the Western Union Foundation and our zero-fee action will contribute to much-needed medical relief and facilitate additional financial flows into the country, supporting peoples everyday needs, including medicine and health care, she said.









A core mission of the Western Union Foundation is the support of vulnerable people in times of extreme need, said Executive Director Elizabeth Roscoe. Working with United Way India, we are hopeful that our resources will help the people of the Maharashtra region as they grapple with this crisis.









We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to local emergency and health care workers, whose efforts in the face of unimaginable difficulty are an ongoing inspiration to people everywhere, Roscoe said.









Western Union Foundation & United Way India









UWI, in conjunction with large government hospitals, will manage the distribution of respiratory support machines such as non-invasive ventilators and oxygen generators, which are critically required at hospitalsparticularly to help support patients who are in the moderately severe category from getting worse.









UWI will also deliver at-home care kits suitable to treat non-critical COVID patients outside the hospital by equipping them with COVID monitoring techniques, oximeters to monitor blood oxygen levels, and thermometers. The at-home care kits enable families to monitor their symptoms without a hospital trip that risks exposure and further burdening already overwhelmed health care facilities. This program will primarily serve underprivileged patients across the hardest-hit, most remote, and lowest-income communities in the region.









The Western Union Foundation has committed $200,000 to the United Way India for this effort (NOTE: assuming all the funds will be given to UWI directly). Further, all funds raised by the Foundations Western Union employee appeal will be granted to UWI, with the goal of raising an additional $50,000.









Western Union Zero-transfer fee to Indian Bank Accounts









Commencing May 4th, 2021, Western Union will waive transfer fees* to Indian bank accounts, for two weeks for digital channels, through May 18th; and four weeks for retail channels, through June 4th. To avail themselves of the offer, customers must send money directly into Indian bank accounts via westernunion.com and the Western union mobile app from Canada, Europe & CIS and the U.S.; and from retail agent locations across Australia, Canada, Europe & CIS, New Zealand and the U.S.**









