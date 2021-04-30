Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming May Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) ( STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattucks Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences.



Presentation Details

Conference: 32nd Annual Cello Health Cancer Progress Conference

Title: Multifunctional Soluble Biologics: Binders, Binders Everywhere

Format: Panel discussion

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 11:45 a.m. EST

Conference: 17th Annual PEGS Boston Conference

Title: Ranking Product Attributes to Select an Appropriate Expression Platform

Format: Panel discussion

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 12:20 p.m. EST

The presentations and panel discussions will be available to registered conference attendees.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattucks proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The companys lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRP-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

