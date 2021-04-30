Logo
Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (

NYSE:SUPV, Financial) (the Company) announced that on April 30, 2021, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).



It is worth noting that Company's financial statements from fiscal year 2020 are issued under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (the BCRA), i.e. excluding paragraph 5.5 Impairment of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments of public sector and for Group B and C entities, as defined by the Central Bank.



Notwithstanding the foregoing, in our Annual Report 20-F filed with the SEC, the financial statements have been presented under IFRS without exceptions, given that no partial adoption is admitted. These financial statements present significant differences with those issued under the BCRAs presentation standards.



In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Companys complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Companys audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows: [email protected].



About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)



Grupo Supervielle S.A. (Supervielle) is financial services platform in Argentina with a leading competitive position in certain market segments that are strategic for the company. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Supervielle offers personal and business and corporate banking, treasury, consumer finance, insurance, asset management and other products and services nationwide to a broad customer base including: individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and medium to large-sized companies. With origins dating back to 1887, Supervielle operates through a multi-brand and multi-channel platform with a strategic national footprint, through digital channels, applications and solutions developed for different business segments, and also offer products and services through its digital attackers platforms to clients located countrywide. As of the date of this report Supervielle had 301 access points and 1.9 million active customers. As of December 31, 2020, Grupo Supervielle had 456,722,322 shares outstanding and a free float of 64.9%.



For further information access http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com.

