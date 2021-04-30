Zions Bancorporation Elects Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator of the SBA, to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zions Bancorporation Elects Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator of the SBA, to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Nasdaq: ZION) today announced Maria Contreras-Sweet was elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders.



Contreras-Sweet is managing member of both Contreras Sweet Companies, a marketing and research solutions business, and Rockway Equity Partners, a private equity firm. She served as 24th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and as a member of former President Barack Obamas cabinet.



Over her career, Contreras-Sweet has started three businesses, including a community bank in Los Angeles focused on small and mid-sized businesses, where she served as its executive chairwoman for seven years.



We are very pleased and proud to welcome Maria Contreras-Sweet to our board of directors," said Harris H. Simmons, Zions Bancorporations Chairman and CEO. Her extensive experience in government and as an accomplished entrepreneur will provide a valuable perspective to our board. Her deep understanding of small and medium-sized businesses, and her commitment to helping such businesses thrive, will be highly valuable to Zions Bancorporation as we continue to build a bank with a strong focus on this market segment.



I am honored to join the board of Zions Bancorporation a truly preeminent financial institution in the western United States, said Contreras-Sweet. I particularly appreciate their focus on supporting the growth of small and mid-sized businesses, and their determination to demonstrate leadership in providing capital to women and minority-owned businesses, and I look forward to making contributions in this sphere at Zions.



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In 2020, Zions ranked as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBAs Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005590/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)