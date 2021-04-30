Zions Bancorporation Elects Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator of the SBA, to Its Board of Directors





Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Nasdaq: ZION) today announced Maria Contreras-Sweet was elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders.









Contreras-Sweet is managing member of both Contreras Sweet Companies, a marketing and research solutions business, and Rockway Equity Partners, a private equity firm. She served as 24th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and as a member of former President Barack Obamas cabinet.









Over her career, Contreras-Sweet has started three businesses, including a community bank in Los Angeles focused on small and mid-sized businesses, where she served as its executive chairwoman for seven years.









We are very pleased and proud to welcome Maria Contreras-Sweet to our board of directors," said Harris H. Simmons, Zions Bancorporations Chairman and CEO. Her extensive experience in government and as an accomplished entrepreneur will provide a valuable perspective to our board. Her deep understanding of small and medium-sized businesses, and her commitment to helping such businesses thrive, will be highly valuable to Zions Bancorporation as we continue to build a bank with a strong focus on this market segment.









I am honored to join the board of Zions Bancorporation a truly preeminent financial institution in the western United States, said Contreras-Sweet. I particularly appreciate their focus on supporting the growth of small and mid-sized businesses, and their determination to demonstrate leadership in providing capital to women and minority-owned businesses, and I look forward to making contributions in this sphere at Zions.









Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In 2020, Zions ranked as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBAs Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.





