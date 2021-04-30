CORRECTING and REPLACING Lisa Detanna and Raymond James Donates to Cedars-Sinai for COVID Relief





Lisa Detanna, Managing Director Senior Vice President, Investments of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills CA, along with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC were recognized or donations made as part of their commitment to support the community during these extraordinary times.









Before the full view of the pandemic came into focus, Raymond James Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly committed $1.5 million to aid the COVID-19 response in communities throughout the country. The donation was earmarked specifically to help organizations, like Feeding America, that distribute food and basic needs. The commitment was later increased to $2.3 million to extend to healthcare initiatives and relief throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.









During these challenging times, Im proud that the firm continues its longstanding history of giving back to the communities where we live and work an indelible part of the Raymond James culture and who we have always been as a firm. And always will be, Lisa explains.









Lisa added - Im proud to be affiliated with a company that believes as firmly as I do that helping one another is what makes any community one worth living in.









Lisa, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, co-authored a childrens book titled Treasures in the Winter Vault to help teach kids about money, doing the right thing and giving back. She manages more than $1.67 Billion* in client assets, offers her clients Estate and Trust Review, Multi-Generational Wealth Planning, Financial and Retirement planning, Investment Management, Insurance Review and Protection of Assets, and Concierge Services in a Multi Family setting.









To reach Lisa or the advisors at Raymond James, more information can be found at Global+Wealth+Solutions+Group, calling 310-285-3906 or emailing [email protected].









About Raymond James & Associates









As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.









*Client Asset total from 4/26/2021 Assets Practice Center









