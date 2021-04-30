Mission Valley Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mission Valley Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUN VALLEY, Calif., April 30, 2021

SUN VALLEY, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY, "Mission Valley", or the "Company") announced today net income of $822 thousand, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $816 thousand, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Mission Valley Bancorp logo

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $822 thousand or $0.25 per diluted share.
  • No provision for loan losses and $102 thousand in net recoveries from previously charged-off loans.
  • Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased $491 thousand, or 13.52%, to $4.1 million, compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • Gross loans grew to $327.6 million, an increase of $54.1 million, or 19.90%, and $6.8 million, or 2.14%, compared to March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations of $32.9 million and loan forgiveness of $20.2 million.
  • Utilized excess liquidity to pay-off $26.6 million in FRB PPP Lending Facility borrowings.
  • Non-performing loans of $178 thousand, a decrease of $909 thousand, or 83.6%, compared to March 31, 2020 and no change from December 31, 2020.
  • Capital ratios remain strong at March 31, 2021 as reflected by Total Leverage Ratio of 10.62%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.73%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.73%, and Total Risk Based Capital of 16.98%.
  • Established a de novo SBA lender service provider ("LSP") subsidiary, Mission SBA Loan Servicing, LLC, in March 2021 that will provide SBA lending services to other financial institutions.

Tamara Gurney, President and CEO, stated, "We are proud of the Company's solid first quarter operating results which has remained focused on serving our clients and communities."

Gurney continued, "The first quarter has also brought about some exciting enhancements to the Company with the formation of Mission SBA Loan Servicing, LLC. The new SBA LSP platform, combined with the core operations of Mission Valley Bank, will create additional non-interest income and contribute to Mission Valley's franchise value."

About Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses. Mission Valley Bank has full service branches in the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys as well as a Loan Production Office located in the South Bay. The Bank was chartered in July 2001, with a vision of local ownership and a commitment to providing financial solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Forward-looking statements:
Certain matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current management expectations and, therefore, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date that they are made and Mission Valley Bank assumes no obligation to update this information.www.MissionValleyBank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-valley-bancorp-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301281488.html

SOURCE Mission Valley Bancorp

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)