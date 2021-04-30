Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Chairman of Board, Pres. & CEO Brian L Roberts Sold $39.2 million of Shares

Chairman of Board, Pres. & CEO of Comcast Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian L Roberts (insider trades) sold 709,673 shares of CMCSA on 04/30/2021 at an average price of $55.2 a share. The total sale was $39.2 million.
