Richmond American Now Selling at Clermont Community with Private Lake Access

CLERMONT, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently closed on 40 of 75 total homesites in the established community of Palisades in Clermont. Seasons at Palisades (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatPalisades), which is now pre-selling from nearby Seasons at Spring Creek, offers eight ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's attractively priced Seasons Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/ClermontSeasons).

Floor plans for multi-generational living

New homes at Seasons at Palisades start from the $300s and showcase the open, inviting layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking. The Emerald plan includes a separate suite with a private living room and optional kitchenette for extended family members or guests. The Slate plan boasts a fourth bedroom with a private bathroom that can also serve this purpose.

Seasons at Palisades is Richmond American's fifth community in Lake County.

More about Seasons at Palisades:

New homes from the $300s

Eight versatile ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Enhanced exteriors with covered porches and stone accents

Private lake access with fishing dock and boat ramp

Community clubhouse, pool, playground with picnic area and tennis and pickle ball courts

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Palisades will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spacesa complimentary service!

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to call or stop by Seasons at Spring Creek to learn more about the Seasons at Palisades community and floor plans. The Seasons at Spring Creek sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Virtual appointments are also available.

Seasons at Palisades is located at US-27 and Lake Minneola Shores in Clermont. The temporary sales center at Seasons at Spring Creek is located at 5209 Meadow Song Drive in Okahumpka. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

