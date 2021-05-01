DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Range Resources Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors that purchased Range Resources Corporation (: RRC) common stock between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). Investors have until May 3, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Range Resources operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the U.S. The Company and its subsidiary, Range Resources Appalachia, LLC, engage in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in, among other U.S. regions, Fayette County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2019, the Company purportedly owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells in the Appalachian region, including Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanias Department of Environmental Protection (the DEP) enforces the regulations governing the correct designation of a wells status.

On February 10, 2021, the DEP issued a press release announcing that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the agency on January 8, 2021 for violating the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. The DEP had begun investigating the Company after the agency found conflicting and inaccurate information on the status of a Company well in Fayette County, Pennsylvaniaspecifically concerning whether the well in question was correctly designated as inactive for the purposes of DEP regulation. After subpoenaing Range Resources for information on other wells the Company had requested to designate as inactive, the DEP found that between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Monday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again and that several of the Companys wells had not been in use for 12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status, even though after 12 consecutive months of no production, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged. In addition to paying the DEPs civil penalty, Range Resources was ultimately required to plug the wells the agency identified as having no viable future use to remediate the issue.

The following day, Range Resources stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, from its closing price on February 10, 2021, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 4, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Companys business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Companys periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells; (iii) the Company was the subject of a DEP investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells; (iv) the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and (v) as a result, the Companys public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

