DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( VLDR) securities between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). Investors have until May 3, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced that the Board had removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Halls employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company after the Audit Committees investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors. In addition, the Company announced that Velodynes Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would remain directors of Velodyne.

On this news, Velodynes common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021. Additionally, Velodynes warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 2, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that certain of Velodynes directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Companys officers and directors; (2) that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Velodyne securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

