Vishay Precision Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.88 per share and the market cap of $433.9 million, Vishay Precision Group stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Vishay Precision Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Vishay Precision Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.6% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Vishay Precision Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.53, which is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Vishay Precision Group at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vishay Precision Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Vishay Precision Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Vishay Precision Group has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $269.8 million and earnings of $0.79 a share. Its operating margin is 9.64%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Vishay Precision Group at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vishay Precision Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Vishay Precision Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Vishay Precision Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Vishay Precision Group's ROIC is 6.10 while its WACC came in at 10.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vishay Precision Group is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Vishay Precision Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

