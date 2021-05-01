Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (LSE:MRW, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 1.7325 per share and the market cap of 4.2 billion, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 0.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.81% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which is worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 17.6 billion and earnings of 0.04 a share. Its operating margin is 1.43%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, the profitability of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.8%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC's return on invested capital is 1.46, and its cost of capital is 3.81. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC is shown below:

In conclusion, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (LSE:MRW, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.