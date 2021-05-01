Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) President & CEO Oleg Khaykin Sold $505,200 of Shares

President & CEO of Viavi Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Oleg Khaykin (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of VIAV on 04/28/2021 at an average price of $16.84 a share. The total sale was $505,200.
For the complete insider trading history of VIAV, click here.
