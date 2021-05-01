Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of April 30

The largest insider buys this week were in Synovus Financial Corp. ( SNV, Financial), SLM Corp. ( SLM, Financial), Associated Banc-Corp. ( ASB, Financial) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. ( RCUS, Financial).

Synovus Financial director bought 1,920 shares

Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus ( SNV, Financial) on April 29 for an average price of $47.21. The share price has fallen 0.74% since then.

Synovus Financial is an American financial services company that focuses on providing commercial and retail banking, investment and mortgage services. The company provides services through 239 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The company has approximately $45 billion in assets and is a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion; as of April 30, it traded at $46.86.

On April 20, Synovus Financial reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income for the quarter totaled $178.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, representing an increase of 99 cents compared to the same period last year. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $373.9 million, representing a $12.1 million decrease compared to the previous quarter.

SLM director bought 1,500 shares

Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of SLM ( SLM, Financial) on April 27 for an average price of $19. Since then, the stock has gained 3.47%.

SLM is an American financial services company that focuses on creating, servicing and collecting private education loans. The company also provides college savings tools and online planning for college tools and resources. The company is a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $6.2 billion; as of April 30, it traded at $19.66.

On April 29, SLM declared dividends on preferred stock series B and common stock. The dividend on its preferred stock series B amounts to 48.3 cents per share, and the dividend on its common stock amounts to 3 cents per share. Both dividends will be payable on June 15 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4.

Associated Banc-Corp director bought 29,500 shares

Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of Associated Banc-Corp ( ASB, Financial) on April 27 for an average price of $21.65. The stock has increased 1.11% since then.

Associated Banc-Corp is an American regional bank holding company that focuses on providing retail banking, commercial banking, commercial real estate lending, private banking and specialized financial services. The company has over 230 locations serving 110 communities in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also has commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. The company is a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion; as of April 30, it traded at $21.89.

On April 27, Associated Banc-Corp announced the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1.

Arcus Biosciences director bought 4,133 shares

Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences ( RCUS, Financial) on April 23 for an average price of $31.37. Since then, the share price has risen 7.59%.

Arcus Biosciences is an American oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company that is developing differentiated therapies to address unmet needs. The company currently has five molecules in clinical development, including Etrumadenant, AB680, Domvanalimab, AB308 and Zimberelimab. The company has a market capitalization of $2.4 billion; as of April 30, it traded at $33.75.

On April 10, Arcus Biosciences presented progression-free survival and overall survival data in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer from the ARC-3 study at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. ARC-3 was a Phase 1/1b, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalatio and dose-expansion study that evaluated the safety and clinical activity of etrumadenant. Etrumadenant is the first dual adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic. Initial results indicated that etrumadenant was well tolerated and associated with a significant disease control rate across all lines of therapy.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

