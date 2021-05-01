Kia Achieves Best Monthly Sales in Company History in April, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced its second-successive best-ever monthly sales total of 70,177 units, surpassing the previous monthly high set in March 2021. Two Kia nameplates K5 and Forte enjoyed their strongest month ever in April, powering Kia to a 121.3-percent increase over the same period last year. Additional strong performances included:

Best-ever April totals for the Telluride, Sportage and Seltos

Kia sales increased more than 120-percent over April 2020

"After a record-breaking first-quarter performance, Kia continued to outpace the industry in April as even more customers discovered our world-class and award-winning design and quality," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five Kia models setting sales records in April and the successful launches of the Sorento SUV and the all-new Carnival MPV continuing to drive customers to showrooms, Kia is experiencing unprecedented momentum. Given the showroom traffic our dealers are reporting ahead of the summer opening of the country we are confident our strong performance will continue through the year."

Complimenting April's record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious awards and accolades, including:

Sorento SUV named to Parents magazine's Best Family Cars for 2021 thanks to the vehicle's high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features

magazine's Best Family Cars for 2021 thanks to the vehicle's high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features Forte GT-Line (compact) and Soul LX (compact hatchback) recognized by Vincentric, a leading cost and analysis group, as the 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Award in their respective categories

MONTH OF APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,879 1,436 9,697 8,281 Forte 12,504 4,222 37,354 26,581 K5/Optima 9,626 6,894 30,020 27,239 Cadenza 25 50 180 535 Stinger 1,193 871 3,637 3,431 K900 7 12 63 77 Soul 6,770 3,565 23,961 20,278 Niro 1,990 774 6,301 5,749 Seltos 6,471 1,839 23,257 6,891 Sportage 8,094 3,964 30,511 24,021 Sorento 10,040 4,286 29,764 22,341 Telluride 8,195 3,087 30,049 19,913 Sedona/Carnival 2,383 705 4,933 4,313 Total 70,177 31,705 229,727 169,650

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-achieves-best-monthly-sales-in-company-history-in-april-2021-301281570.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America