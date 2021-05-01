Logo
Kia Achieves Best Monthly Sales In Company History In April, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

K5 and Forte Reach All-Time Monthly Records; Best-Ever April Performances for Telluride, Sportage and Seltos

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced its second-successive best-ever monthly sales total of 70,177 units, surpassing the previous monthly high set in March 2021. Two Kia nameplates K5 and Forte enjoyed their strongest month ever in April, powering Kia to a 121.3-percent increase over the same period last year. Additional strong performances included:

Kia Achieves Best Monthly Sales in Company History in April, 2021

  • Best-ever April totals for the Telluride, Sportage and Seltos
  • Kia sales increased more than 120-percent over April 2020

"After a record-breaking first-quarter performance, Kia continued to outpace the industry in April as even more customers discovered our world-class and award-winning design and quality," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five Kia models setting sales records in April and the successful launches of the Sorento SUV and the all-new Carnival MPV continuing to drive customers to showrooms, Kia is experiencing unprecedented momentum. Given the showroom traffic our dealers are reporting ahead of the summer opening of the country we are confident our strong performance will continue through the year."

Complimenting April's record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious awards and accolades, including:

  • Sorento SUV named to Parents magazine's Best Family Cars for 2021 thanks to the vehicle's high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features
  • Forte GT-Line (compact) and Soul LX (compact hatchback) recognized by Vincentric, a leading cost and analysis group, as the 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Award in their respective categories

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF APRIL

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

2,879

1,436

9,697

8,281

Forte

12,504

4,222

37,354

26,581

K5/Optima

9,626

6,894

30,020

27,239

Cadenza

25

50

180

535

Stinger

1,193

871

3,637

3,431

K900

7

12

63

77

Soul

6,770

3,565

23,961

20,278

Niro

1,990

774

6,301

5,749

Seltos

6,471

1,839

23,257

6,891

Sportage

8,094

3,964

30,511

24,021

Sorento

10,040

4,286

29,764

22,341

Telluride

8,195

3,087

30,049

19,913

Sedona/Carnival

2,383

705

4,933

4,313

Total

70,177

31,705

229,727

169,650

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-achieves-best-monthly-sales-in-company-history-in-april-2021-301281570.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

