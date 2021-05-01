Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. ( TSXV:FA, Financial) (Fountain or the Company) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (Q4/20) and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Fiscal 2020).



Highlights from Q4/20:

Adjusted net asset value ( ANAV ) of $23.46 million ($0.40 per share) at December 31, 2020 compared to $17.45 million ($0.30 per share) at September 30, 2020, representing a 33% increase quarter over quarter on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available;

) of $23.46 million ($0.40 per share) at December 31, 2020 compared to $17.45 million ($0.30 per share) at September 30, 2020, representing a 33% increase quarter over quarter on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available; Net comprehensive loss of $4.54 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $8.46 million for three months ended December 31, 2019 ( Q4/19 );

); Total revenue from investment activity was $3.97 million compared to losses of $8.15 million for Q4/19;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $5.34 million compared to net realized losses of $1.04 million for Q4/19;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $9.39 million compared to net unrealized losses of $7.28 million for Q4/19;

Total expenses of ($0.57) million, which included a gain on debt settlement of $1.06 million and $0.02 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $0.28 million for Q4/19 which included $0.03 million of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.48 million compared to $0.24 million for Q4/19.



Highlights from Fiscal 2020:

ANAV of $23.46 million ($0.40/share) at December 31, 2020 compared to $18.78 million ($0.32/share) at December 31, 2019, representing a 25% increase year over year on a per share basis;

Net comprehensive income of $2.58 million compared to a loss of $18.51 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 ( Fiscal 2019 );

); Total revenue from investment activity was $2.73 million compared to total revenue loss of $17.17 million for Fiscal 2019;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $9.05 million compared to net realized losses of $1.33 million for Fiscal 2019;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $11.03 million compared to net unrealized losses of $17.04 million for Fiscal 2019;

Total expenses of $0.15 million, which included a gain on debt settlement of $1.06 million, a foreign exchange loss of $0.07 million, and $0.15 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $1.31 million for Fiscal 2019 which included $0.32 million of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.99 million compared to $0.99 million for Fiscal 2019.



During 2020, the company saw an increase from its portfolio of publicly traded companies which included increases from Simply Inc., PopReach Corp., and Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

The Company reported total expenses of $0.15 million for Fiscal 2020 compared to $1.31 million in the prior year. Operating expenses were maintained year over year at $0.99 million for Fiscal 2020 compared to $0.99 million for Fiscal 2019.

The Company saw net comprehensive income of $2.58 million for Fiscal 2020 compared to net comprehensive loss of $18.51 million for Fiscal 2019. As at December 31, 2020, the Companys adjusted net assets were valued at $23.46 million or $0.40 per share compared to $18.78 million or $0.32 per share at December 31, 2019.

The Company returned to positive growth in Fiscal 2020. COVID created several winning themes including work from home as well as gaming platforms. We look to continue our positive momentum in Fiscal 2021 with several of our private companies looking to go public. said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

A full set of the 2020 audited financial statements and the managements discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company, which are based on assumptions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, growing Fountains capital base and a strong pipeline going forward. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the level of bridge loans and equity investments completed, the nature and credit quality of the collateral security and the nature and quality of equity investments, and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated August 30, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.