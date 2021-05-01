Editas Medicine to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advancements in In Vivo Gene Editing Approach for the Treatment of Genetic Ocular Diseases at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Preclinical data support novel approaches for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A and retinitis pigmentosa 4

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that two scientific abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting being held virtually May 1 7, 2021. The Company is presenting preclinical data on its Usher Syndrome 2A (USH2A) and retinitis pigmentosa 4 (RP4) programs.



Editas Medicines presentations at ARVO will include preclinical data demonstrating:

Gene edited USH2A exon 13 deletion restored USH2 protein complex expression and rescued deficits in photoreceptor morphology in human retinal organoids; and

Clinically relevant levels of editing using a dual AAV CRISPR-Cas9 system as a therapeutic strategy for the treatment of RP4.

Editas Medicine is making significant advancements in our efforts to treat ocular diseases, and we look forward to sharing recent progress and preclinical data on our USH2A and RP4 programs this week at the ARVO Annual Meeting, said Kate Zhang, Vice President, Biological Development, Editas Medicine. This data further supports our advancing these programs towards the clinic and our belief in the potential for gene editing medicines to transform the lives of those living with inherited retinal diseases.

The complete list of Editas Medicine presentations is below. Abstracts can be accessed on the ARVO website at https://arvo2021.arvo.org/abstracts.

Oral Presentation:

CRISPR Gene Editing Rescues Deficits in Human USH2A Mutant Retinal Organoids

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 2:15 p.m. 3:45 p.m. EDT

Session: Gene Therapy in Ocular Diseases

Poster Presentation:

Advances Towards a Dual AAV CRISPR-Cas9-based Knockout and Replace Strategy to Treat Rhodopsin-associated Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa

Date/Time: Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:15 a.m. 1:00 p.m. EDT

Session: Gene Editing and Ocular Therapies

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Companys product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Companys foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption Risk Factors included in the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.