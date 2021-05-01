HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts XL Fleet (XL) Investors to Imminent May 7th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Immediately

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts XL Fleet (XL) Investors to Imminent May 7th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Immediately

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges XL Fleet Corp. (: XL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Oct. 2, 2020 Mar. 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/xl
Contact An Attorney Now:[email protected]
844-916-0895

XL Fleet Corp. (: XL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that: (1) XLs sales pipelines was materially inflated; (2) XL grossly overstated its customer base; (3) XLs technology had been materially overstated and did not provide customers the represented cost savings; and (4) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines.

The truth emerged on Mar. 3, 2021, when analyst Muddy Waters published a report calling XL More SPAC Trash. Based on interviews with former employees, Muddy Waters claimed that salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially, and that customer reorder rates are in reality quite low due to poor performance and regulatory issues. The report also alleged that at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive. Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has weak technology and that XLs announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional because the task is too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline.

Then, on Mar. 4, 2021, after XL issued a denial, Muddy Waters criticized XLs placeholder response, tweeting, We spoke to a fleet manager for one of the companies XL brags about in its response. He said MPG gains only ~10%, not 25%. He said didnt help for highway driving. Also his company bought at a deep discount. Tell. The. Truth.

In response, the Companys share price declined $5.55, or 33% over three trading days.

Then, on Mar. 10, 2021, after XL issued a more detailed response, Muddy Waters released another report, observing that XL did not deny key allegations, including (1) its inflated pipeline, (2) overstated customer base, and (3) low customer reorder rates.

Finally, on Mar. 31, 2021, XL announced its Q4 and FY 2020 financial results missing Q4 consensus revenue expectations by nearly 10%. Moreover, XL forecasted Q1 2021 revenues of just $1 million, or just over 90% lower than Q4 2020 and just 1% of the $75 million total FY 2021 the company previously forecasted on Nov. 12, 2020, blaming the dim outlook on chip shortages. Muddy Waters tweeted that during the earnings call, Cannacord analyst asked about 90% sales drop QoQ in Q1, saying that doesnt square with chip shortage-related issues hes seen elsewhere.

In response, the price of XL shares sharply dropped in after-hours trading.

Were focused on investors losses and proving XL misled investors by exaggerating its order backlog, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an XL investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firms investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding XL Fleet should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODIyNzY1MiM0MTU5ODgxIzIwMTg1MzI=
94951e7e-4914-4da2-8a24-01433cbeee5a
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)