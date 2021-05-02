Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: Z

NEW YORK, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces an investigation into CLOV in connection with (a) its receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the Department of Justice; (b) whether CLOV adequately disclosed that its sales are driven by a major related party deal; (c) whether CLOV's subsidiary, SEEK Insurance, adequately disclosed its relationship with CLOV; and (d) whether CLOV's software was in fact rudimentary.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on April 26, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (d) as a result, GOGO's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on October 26, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motions to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 29, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule and in light of the foregoing, the Company's reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ZM alleging that ZM had inadequate data privacy and security measures contrary to ZM's assertions, and as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties.

