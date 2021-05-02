S&P Reports Highest Earnings Growth Since 2010

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&P Reports Highest Earnings Growth Since 2010

As of April 30, 86% of S&P companies have reported EPS that beat estimates.

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

S&P 500 companies have reported the highest earnings growth since 2010, according to FactSet, which is keeping tabs on the first-quarter earnings report season.

"At this point in time, more S&P 500 companies are beating EPS estimates for the first quarter than average and beating EPS estimates by a wider margin than average," John Butters, vice president and senior earnings analyst at FactSet, wrote. "The index is now reporting the highest year-over-year growth in earnings since Q1 2010 for Q1."

As of April 30, 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported first-quarter results, with 86% beating analysts' average earnings per share estimates. That's well above the five-year average of 74%. Overall, reported earnings are 22.8% above estimates, compared to the five-year average of 6.9%.

Strong earnings have improved valuations. They have pushed the forward 12-month price-earnings ratio down to 22.0, from 38.63 back in January, and close to the historical S&P average of 19.4.

Revenues have also been robust, with 78% of S&P 500 companies reporting revenues that beat analysts' average estimates, well above the five-year average of 64%. Overall, reported revenues are 3.7% above the estimates, compared to the 1.0% five-year average.

Positive earnings and revenue surprises stretched across several sectors led by the information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors.

While impressive, first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenue should be placed in the proper context. They are compared against the first quarter of 2020, which was a bad quarter due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. And that could explain why the rally that follows good earnings reports fades a few days later in some cases.

Also, first-quarter revenue got a boost from unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, which is hard to sustain without the usual side effects of rising government deficits and inflationary expectations.

Wall Street knows too well what all means for interest rates, future earnings, revenue and equity prices.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.