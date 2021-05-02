Logo
REPEAT: Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stella-Jones Inc. will be held on

Monday, May 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Via Live Audio Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/473930328

In order to comply with measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, unless we advise otherwise by way of press release and on our website at www.stella-jones.com, we will hold our meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/473930328. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting online regardless of their geographic location. As the vast majority of shareholders generally vote by proxy in advance of the meeting shareholders continue to be encouraged to do so.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to participate at the meeting, ask questions and vote, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Corporations management proxy circular dated March 9, 2021 (available on our website).

Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote nor ask questions at the meeting.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North Americas electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles, and the continents railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Companys common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Visit our website: www.stella-jones.com

STELLA-JONES WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL
TO DISCUSS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Open to:
Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
DATE: Monday, May 3rd, 2021
TIME:1:30 p.m. EDT
CALL:(647) 362-9671 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
1 (800) 599-2055 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, May 3, 2021 as of 4:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.


