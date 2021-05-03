Logo
52-Week Company Lows

Details the 52-week lows for the following companies: Merck & Co., Clorox, Haemonetics, Emergent BioSolutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Author's Avatar
Joy Hu
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Merck & Co.

The price of Merck & Co Inc. (

MRK, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $74.50, which is 18.3% off the 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94 as of April 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.38%. The forward dividend yield is 3.48%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.30% over the past 10 years.

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to 40% of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.

First quarter 2021 net income was $3.18 billion compared to $3.22 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Clorox

The price of Clorox Co. (

CLX, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $182.50, which is 26.3% off the 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11 as of April 30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.43%. The forward dividend yield is 2.43%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 4.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clorox's business predictability at 4.5 stars.

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf in the U.S.

Net losses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $59 million compared to net earnings of $241 million for the prior-year period.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,015 shares on April 5 at a price of $193.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.46% since then.

Haemonetics

The price of Haemonetics Corp. (

HAE, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $67.26, which is 53.4% off the 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90 as of April 30. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.40% over the past 10 years.

Haemonetics sells products used to process, handle and analyze blood. The firm sells products in four categories: Plasma, Hemostasis Management, Blood Center and Cell Processing. The Plasma business includes plasma collection devices and disposables. Hemostasis Management includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells and Cell Processing include surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems, disposables and blood transfusion management software.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 net income was $31.9 million.

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Anila Lingamneni sold 170 shares on April 16 at a price of $119.44. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 43.69%.

Emergent BioSolutions

The price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (

EBS, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $60.98, which is 55.9% off the 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11 as of April 30. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 16.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Emergent Biosolutions' business predictability at 2.5 stars.

Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device and therapeutic products.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $69.7 million compared to a loss of $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition

The price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (

WPF, Financial) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $10.05, which is 32.9% off the 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company, which means it does not have its own operations and is a blank shell that intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

On March 30, Paysafe Group Holdings Limited and Foley Trasimene Acquisition announced that they had completed their previously announced merger.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Author's Avatar

Joy Hu