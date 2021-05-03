WISEKEY APPOINTS PIERRE MAUDET AS CHIEF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it has appointed Pierre Maudet as its Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Maudet is a Swiss politician with more than two decades of experience in public affairs management. During his career, he held several leading public office positions, including Mayor of Geneva (2011) and President of Geneva Government (2018). From 2012 to 2021, he was a Member of Executive Council of State of Geneva and as Cantonal Minister in charge of security, energy, digital technology, and the economy.

During his long career in the public sector, Mr. Maudet worked extensively to promote numerous government regulations and economic policies to support innovation, competitiveness and also the digital transformation of the economy of Geneva and Switzerland. Such regulations include the development of a digital strategy (2018), blockchain strategy (2019), and the creation of a special fund for innovation (2020) to support the countrys digital transformation. Furthermore, during the time he served as President of the Conference of Directors of Justice and Police (2018), Mr. Maudet supported the efforts of the Geneva State Criminal Police, one of the largest police forces in Switzerland, to fight cybercrime and become the headquarters of the regional cybercrime center for western Switzerland.

During his career he also served on several boards and in 2014 chaired the board of Geneva International Airport. He holds a Masters in Law degree from the University of Friborg.

As WISeKeys Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Mr. Maudet will focus on expanding the Companys activities on matters related to artificial intelligence and digital transformation with the objective of reinforcing its position as a leader in AI though Knowledge Automation.

I am delighted to have Pierre join our team. His extensive experience in the digital transformation will be a very valuable asset to WISeKey as we continue accelerate our efforts in this area. It is hard to imagine anyone who has been more prolific, profound and influential in explaining and promoting digital transformation and its impact on the world than Pierre. I am confident that his unique background and extensive experience in building and anticipating the future of the 4th Industrial Revolution will play a vital role in our efforts to deploy our digital transformation strategy worldwide," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO.

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping todays Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKeys Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

