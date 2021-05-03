Free McAfee Gamer Security Offering Protects and Boosts U.S. PC Gamer Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Free McAfee Gamer Security Offering Protects and Boosts U.S. PC Gamer Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, McAfee announced that it will offer a free 1-year subscription for McAfee Gamer Security to new and existing U.S. multi-device security customers. Gaming has become one of the primary sources of entertainment for consumers in the wake of the global pandemic, and with the shift to a digital-first lifestyle, McAfee continues to focus on protecting consumers during moments that matter when opportunistic hackers find an entry point especially as gaming+PC+sales+growing+16.2%25+in+2020.



Launched in 2019, McAfee Gamer Security delivers a unique combination of performance and protection through its built-from-ground-up feature set, considering the needs of the wide spectrum of PC gaming from families with children that game to PC gamers themselves. Even though PC gamers are the most connected online users, they often forgo necessary security protocols which potentially exposes them to threats such as malware, ransomware, potentially unwanted programs (PUPs), and other threats in favor of squeezing more performance for gaming. According to McAfees 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Gamer Edition, nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Americans admitted that it never occurred to them that they might need to use security solutions while gaming.



We knew that it was imperative that we meet PC gamers where they are as tech-savvy, performance-centric individuals. They know that they need online protection, but arent willing to compromise their experience for it, said Baker Nanduru, Head of Consumer Products at McAfee. Consumers are looking to gaming as a release from everyday stresses, and McAfee is giving them one less thing to worry about. With this new offering of McAfee Gamer Security, our greater U.S. customer base can enjoy a smoother, safer gaming experience.



Key Features and Benefits of McAfee Gamer Security Include:





  • Minimal Security Resource Consumption: With a new product architecture and a smaller resource footprint, gamers will enjoy low-impact security protection at all times. Security features can even be paused during gaming mode for further performance gains.





  • Game Mode: Automatically boosts and optimizes resources like CPU, GPU, RAM to provide a performant gaming experience. Game Mode also allows users to suppress notifications and non-urgent updates to limit interruptions during the gaming experience.





  • Real-time and Historical System Monitoring: Provides frames per second (FPS) and key resource monitoring for at-a-glance access to in-game performance, also includes a built-in Task Manager to quickly terminate resource-hogging processes if gameplay slows down. Gamers can also access past game sessions performance data, valuable for understanding game-by-game trends.





  • Gamer-centric Interface: Built to be discoverable and familiar for gamers, the user interface itself was inspired by popular game launchers for a more intuitive experience. The dashboard provides updates on the status of the gamers system, including system monitoring and modification options to prioritize performance.





The free 1-year McAfee Gamer Security offer is a benefit for qualifying McAfee Security subscribers in the U.S.1 For more information on McAfee Gamer Security, visit here.



McAfees 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Gaming Edition Methodology



McAfee commissioned MSI-ACI to conduct an online questionnaire to 1,000 adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. between March 30 April 8, 2021.



About McAfee



McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcafee.com%2Fconsumer



McAfee technologies features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



1 Consumers enrolled in McAfee's Automatic Renewal program for multi-device McAfee Total Protection or McAfee LiveSafe qualify for the free 1-year McAfee Gamer Security promotion. Qualifying subscribers will receive the free subscription eCode to the email currently listed on their McAfee account.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005006/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)