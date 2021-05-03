Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, 3M Co, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: MSFT, MMM, CCI, MCD, WMB, VLUE, XLP,

MSFT, MMM, CCI, MCD, WMB, VLUE, XLP, Added Positions: BND, GLD, VCSH, IEFA, VYM, PGX, XLV, IEMG, COST, QQQ, ACWI, HD, WMT, PFE, SUSA, CSCO, BAC,

BND, GLD, VCSH, IEFA, VYM, PGX, XLV, IEMG, COST, QQQ, ACWI, HD, WMT, PFE, SUSA, CSCO, BAC, Reduced Positions: ARKK, CWB, SHY, RSP, EFA, MBB, VB, BNDX, EZU, IDV, GDX, SDY, SCHM, EMLP, DBJP, BMO, AAPL, HACK, AMZN, DBEU, SJNK, STPZ,

Investment company Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, 3M Co, Crown Castle International Corp, McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archetype+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 152,333 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 512,511 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 387,330 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 269,203 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,389 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $236.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archetype Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.