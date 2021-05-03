Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: DLR, CCI, MET, A, ORCL,
- Added Positions: VZ, IRM, SKT, BTI, KMI, TOT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, SWRAY,
- Sold Out: BAC, BACPC.PFD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,790 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,536 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,231 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,670 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
- Target Corp (TGT) - 52,170 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 85,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 115.41%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 244,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPC.PFD)
Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.
