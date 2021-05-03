Logo
Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, sells Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,790 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,536 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,231 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,670 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,170 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 85,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 115.41%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 244,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPC.PFD)

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.



Here is the complete portfolio of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
