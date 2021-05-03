Ar Asset Management Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: DLR, CCI, MET, A, ORCL,

DLR, CCI, MET, A, ORCL, Added Positions: VZ, IRM, SKT, BTI, KMI, TOT,

VZ, IRM, SKT, BTI, KMI, TOT, Reduced Positions: JPM, SWRAY,

JPM, SWRAY, Sold Out: BAC, BACPC.PFD,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ar Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, sells Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ar Asset Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,790 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 115,536 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,231 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,670 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,170 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 85,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 115.41%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 244,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Ar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.