Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Global Utilities ETF

Investment company Tranquility Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Global Utilities ETF, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,742 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,505 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 58,194 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Nike Inc (NKE) - 25,975 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 47,622 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 68.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 161,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 167,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 159.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 60.97%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.