Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Global Utilities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tranquility Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Global Utilities ETF, iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquility Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquility+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tranquility Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,742 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,505 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  3. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 58,194 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 25,975 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  5. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 47,622 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 68.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 161,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 167,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 159.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 60.97%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tranquility Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tranquility Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tranquility Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tranquility Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tranquility Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider