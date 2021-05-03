Logo
Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centaurus Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 744 stocks with a total value of $959 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centaurus+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.
  1. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 6,596,274 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.85%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,109 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 167,236 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,282 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83%
  5. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 2,309,991 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,596,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1091.24%. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 861.03%. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $262.790300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 424.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 372.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.

Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.. Also check out:

