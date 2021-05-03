Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IJJ, FXU, IYT, DMTK, EFV, IAC, RDVY, GM, PHM, IGLB, NTGR, MP, EBS, VER, FLOT, TDTT, SAVE, LIN, APG, RWJ, DBI, EOSE, FXN, LB, RICK, STKL, NOW, EMQQ, EUFN, GSK, IRM, STOR, BKLN, FBND, IYE, LTPZ, MSOS, AB, EA, ORAN, MU, NWL, OLN, OMC, FSK, ABNB, TEKK, DNMR, BWA, EXPE, EFT, NCMI, IRDM, ENPH, GNL, CRSR, AI, FXO, IAT, IEZ, MJ, BIIB, DHI, LLY, MET, MSTR, VTRS, OSTK, POWW, RIO, TSM, TDY, TOL, ELYS, DK, CNK, IDE, IGT, MAXR, KMI, SPLK, HTA, GGM, AAL, CGC, JD, FLGT, DBX, PLTR, QS, HYFM, DWM, FDIS, IWD, IWN, IWO, IWR, PDBC, SDY, VGK, VTGN,

IJJ, FXU, IYT, DMTK, EFV, IAC, RDVY, GM, PHM, IGLB, NTGR, MP, EBS, VER, FLOT, TDTT, SAVE, LIN, APG, RWJ, DBI, EOSE, FXN, LB, RICK, STKL, NOW, EMQQ, EUFN, GSK, IRM, STOR, BKLN, FBND, IYE, LTPZ, MSOS, AB, EA, ORAN, MU, NWL, OLN, OMC, FSK, ABNB, TEKK, DNMR, BWA, EXPE, EFT, NCMI, IRDM, ENPH, GNL, CRSR, AI, FXO, IAT, IEZ, MJ, BIIB, DHI, LLY, MET, MSTR, VTRS, OSTK, POWW, RIO, TSM, TDY, TOL, ELYS, DK, CNK, IDE, IGT, MAXR, KMI, SPLK, HTA, GGM, AAL, CGC, JD, FLGT, DBX, PLTR, QS, HYFM, DWM, FDIS, IWD, IWN, IWO, IWR, PDBC, SDY, VGK, VTGN, Added Positions: MIN, VOOV, VPU, IHF, SPYG, XLI, XLP, FVD, IHI, SPGI, SPYD, CLM, TLT, JQC, MTUM, SCHD, SJNK, RA, WCN, MDY, GOVT, VOO, XBI, T, WMT, MKL, TSLA, IWB, VNQ, XLE, IJT, JPST, PBW, AMT, USA, BABA, CLX, COST, HD, ETY, BLOK, IWM, JKH, MGV, VIG, VWO, JNJ, ETW, PYPL, AOA, ARKK, FXI, RPG, SPYV, VFH, BRK.B, NEE, NVDA, PRU, UNP, WPC, MA, EXG, ABBV, INDA, IVW, MGK, PFF, SPSB, USHY, VEU, VO, VTV, MO, AMZN, AMAT, INTC, ISRG, LMT, PEP, PG, SO, VZ, UTG, V, PSX, FSKR, AOM, FXR, IVV, MBB, SCHX, SPMD, VGT, XAR, BXMT, F, GILD, NKE, PFE, RCL, CRM, TXN, PM, CHTR, BBN, THW, ROKU, MRNA, UBER, DKNG, BNDX, DIV, EFG, IAU, IDV, IWS, IYJ, IYW, SCHG, SDIV, SLV, SPSM, VXF, XLG, XLV, ABR, BA, BTI, CSX, CVX, DE, ENB, KMB, MRVL, JWN, NSC, ORCL, QCOM, RY, POOL, SHW, SWKS, TEVA, WSO, RVT, MCR, FSLR, BX, LULU, ETJ, CIM, PMT, AVGO, HZNP, CPRI, DSL, TSLX, CRSP, DOCU, PINS, 0LS, ARKG, DVY, FDN, FINX, FTEC, IEFA, IWF, IWP, IYH, LQD, NOBL, PCY, QYLD, VAW, VB, VDE, VEA, VHT, VIS, VMBS, VOX, VYM, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLY, ABMD, ATVI, APD, AEP, NLY, AINV, ADSK, BLK, CAT, CSCO, CL, DHR, DXCM, DUK, EPD, FE, ITW, LEN, MKTX, MAR, MCD, MDT, ORA, QDEL, O, FRBK, SIVB, TTM, TPX, TMO, UNH, VFC, WMB, ET, LEO, HQH, JRS, LGI, GLO, AOD, MLCO, PODD, AWK, DG, PCI, BCC, ENVA, SEDG, GSBD, SHOP, AFIN, CLNC, EB, CTVA, SNOW, BND, FBT, FTCS, FXA, FXH, HYS, IBB, IJH, IJR, ISTB, ITA, IWY, IYC, IYF, IYK, KWEB, MGC, MOAT, ONEQ, REM, RSP, SCHE, SLYG, SRVR, TDIV, TIP, VCIT, VGLT, VLUE, VOOG, VT, VUG, VV, WIP, XT,

MIN, VOOV, VPU, IHF, SPYG, XLI, XLP, FVD, IHI, SPGI, SPYD, CLM, TLT, JQC, MTUM, SCHD, SJNK, RA, WCN, MDY, GOVT, VOO, XBI, T, WMT, MKL, TSLA, IWB, VNQ, XLE, IJT, JPST, PBW, AMT, USA, BABA, CLX, COST, HD, ETY, BLOK, IWM, JKH, MGV, VIG, VWO, JNJ, ETW, PYPL, AOA, ARKK, FXI, RPG, SPYV, VFH, BRK.B, NEE, NVDA, PRU, UNP, WPC, MA, EXG, ABBV, INDA, IVW, MGK, PFF, SPSB, USHY, VEU, VO, VTV, MO, AMZN, AMAT, INTC, ISRG, LMT, PEP, PG, SO, VZ, UTG, V, PSX, FSKR, AOM, FXR, IVV, MBB, SCHX, SPMD, VGT, XAR, BXMT, F, GILD, NKE, PFE, RCL, CRM, TXN, PM, CHTR, BBN, THW, ROKU, MRNA, UBER, DKNG, BNDX, DIV, EFG, IAU, IDV, IWS, IYJ, IYW, SCHG, SDIV, SLV, SPSM, VXF, XLG, XLV, ABR, BA, BTI, CSX, CVX, DE, ENB, KMB, MRVL, JWN, NSC, ORCL, QCOM, RY, POOL, SHW, SWKS, TEVA, WSO, RVT, MCR, FSLR, BX, LULU, ETJ, CIM, PMT, AVGO, HZNP, CPRI, DSL, TSLX, CRSP, DOCU, PINS, 0LS, ARKG, DVY, FDN, FINX, FTEC, IEFA, IWF, IWP, IYH, LQD, NOBL, PCY, QYLD, VAW, VB, VDE, VEA, VHT, VIS, VMBS, VOX, VYM, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLY, ABMD, ATVI, APD, AEP, NLY, AINV, ADSK, BLK, CAT, CSCO, CL, DHR, DXCM, DUK, EPD, FE, ITW, LEN, MKTX, MAR, MCD, MDT, ORA, QDEL, O, FRBK, SIVB, TTM, TPX, TMO, UNH, VFC, WMB, ET, LEO, HQH, JRS, LGI, GLO, AOD, MLCO, PODD, AWK, DG, PCI, BCC, ENVA, SEDG, GSBD, SHOP, AFIN, CLNC, EB, CTVA, SNOW, BND, FBT, FTCS, FXA, FXH, HYS, IBB, IJH, IJR, ISTB, ITA, IWY, IYC, IYF, IYK, KWEB, MGC, MOAT, ONEQ, REM, RSP, SCHE, SLYG, SRVR, TDIV, TIP, VCIT, VGLT, VLUE, VOOG, VT, VUG, VV, WIP, XT, Reduced Positions: VXX, BSV, ALRM, SPAB, SOXX, IGSB, AAPL, SPIB, SHYF, CARR, MINT, GDX, FND, EEM, IJS, VIAC, DD, TT, FXL, ACN, APTV, BLV, BOND, PSJ, XPH, AMD, EFA, KRE, CWB, KBE, SCHM, MSFT, NFLX, VYMI, SPY, VTWO, DAR, XOM, FB, CCL, KO, IGR, AGG, HYG, RODM, ABT, BMY, EQIX, VST, DGRO, IJK, QCLN, UAA, UPS, ESGU, JNK, PPA, SIZE, USMV, VGIT, VGSH, AZN, JPM, LUV, WM, STAR, DMO, ARKW, BIV, IGV, QUAL, SHYG, VBR, VCR, ADBE, BP, CVS, GS, ROP, WFC, EFAV, GLD, IYG, PSCH, VOE, XLB, XLU, FCX, TGT, VRTX, HTGC, MAIN, OCSL, TDOC, SQ, TWLO, OKTA, CRWD, AOK, IEF, JKK, MUB, QQQ, SCHA, SPLG, VOT, BYD, DSGX, DX, EXP, FDX, IBM, KIM, LVS, NVAX, SBUX, RTX, ZBH, IQI, VMO, EDI, RVNC, BRG, HIE, LOB, AYX, MDB, AGZ, AMLP, DES, DON, GBF, IAGG, IEI, IEMG, PZA, SCHO, SLYV, SMH, VBK, VTEB, PLD, ASML, ALGN, AMGN, ADP, TFC, CSWC, C, CPRT, CUZ, CMI, DRI, EMR, FISV, GE, GOOGL, HFC, HON, JBLU, LOW, MGM, MRK, MS, MSI, NOC, PWR, ROK, SJI, STLD, TSCO, VLO, WBA, MUC, PDT, PTY, FTF, ETG, DAL, VMW, OPI, STWD, BGX, APTS, HCA, VAC, DFP, PAYC, BOOT, FSV, KHC, TTD, INSP, RUBY, ELAN, LYFT, ZM, BJK, BSCM, DBEU, DIA, ECH, EES, EWW, EZM, FTA, FTC, HACK, IQLT, ITB, IXN, LMBS, PCEF, PGX, SHY, VDC, VONG, VTI, XHE,

VXX, BSV, ALRM, SPAB, SOXX, IGSB, AAPL, SPIB, SHYF, CARR, MINT, GDX, FND, EEM, IJS, VIAC, DD, TT, FXL, ACN, APTV, BLV, BOND, PSJ, XPH, AMD, EFA, KRE, CWB, KBE, SCHM, MSFT, NFLX, VYMI, SPY, VTWO, DAR, XOM, FB, CCL, KO, IGR, AGG, HYG, RODM, ABT, BMY, EQIX, VST, DGRO, IJK, QCLN, UAA, UPS, ESGU, JNK, PPA, SIZE, USMV, VGIT, VGSH, AZN, JPM, LUV, WM, STAR, DMO, ARKW, BIV, IGV, QUAL, SHYG, VBR, VCR, ADBE, BP, CVS, GS, ROP, WFC, EFAV, GLD, IYG, PSCH, VOE, XLB, XLU, FCX, TGT, VRTX, HTGC, MAIN, OCSL, TDOC, SQ, TWLO, OKTA, CRWD, AOK, IEF, JKK, MUB, QQQ, SCHA, SPLG, VOT, BYD, DSGX, DX, EXP, FDX, IBM, KIM, LVS, NVAX, SBUX, RTX, ZBH, IQI, VMO, EDI, RVNC, BRG, HIE, LOB, AYX, MDB, AGZ, AMLP, DES, DON, GBF, IAGG, IEI, IEMG, PZA, SCHO, SLYV, SMH, VBK, VTEB, PLD, ASML, ALGN, AMGN, ADP, TFC, CSWC, C, CPRT, CUZ, CMI, DRI, EMR, FISV, GE, GOOGL, HFC, HON, JBLU, LOW, MGM, MRK, MS, MSI, NOC, PWR, ROK, SJI, STLD, TSCO, VLO, WBA, MUC, PDT, PTY, FTF, ETG, DAL, VMW, OPI, STWD, BGX, APTS, HCA, VAC, DFP, PAYC, BOOT, FSV, KHC, TTD, INSP, RUBY, ELAN, LYFT, ZM, BJK, BSCM, DBEU, DIA, ECH, EES, EWW, EZM, FTA, FTC, HACK, IQLT, ITB, IXN, LMBS, PCEF, PGX, SHY, VDC, VONG, VTI, XHE, Sold Out: LIT, EPI, VPL, IBUY, PTF, TAN, PEAK, XRT, FTV, NLOK, XME, LUMN, PTH, ROBO, IGOV, IGM, BWZ, 50AA, GLW, ANGL, HII, IYM, CIBR, DWAS, GME, NCLH, AIV, AIV, APA, BST, OKE, TDG, HWM, GIL, RDS.B, VNO, OXY, TOTL, SPTL, FLJP, DZSI, CQQQ, BOTZ, VIA, FREQ, TTWO, DDOG, PPG, SPCE, IIPR, ECPG, DLTR, PXH, SPIP, KSU, RYT, EMLP, SPLV, SUSC, AKAM, VOD, XLNX, MIE, NCV, BTZ, PTON, ACA, BAND, APPN, IBIO, SHSP, ALSN, WIX,

Investment company Centaurus Financial, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 744 stocks with a total value of $959 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centaurus+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) - 6,596,274 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,109 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 167,236 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 97,282 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 2,309,991 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,596,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1091.24%. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 861.03%. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $262.790300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 424.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 372.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.