NS Partners Ltd Buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: BSAC, ACMR, INFY, JD,
- Added Positions: BABA, CSGP, BBD, DADA, NVDA, VRSN, ITUB, YNDX, AMZN, VRSK, SPGI, TRU,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, AAPL, HON, NEE, VNET, YUM, UNH, PM, CCI, JNJ, NOC, IBN, VZ, SYK, PEP, MDT, KO, LMT, HD, EL, NKE, SBUX, MAR, JPM, INTU, V, EW, BAC, BKNG, MCD, MKC, ISRG, ILMN, EQIX, BDX, HDB, ALLE,
- Sold Out: AWK,
For the details of NS Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ns+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NS Partners Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 555,662 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 703,595 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,506 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,425 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 421,097 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 316,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 86,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 868.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 98.67%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $854.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,867,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 466,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 160,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of NS Partners Ltd. Also check out:
1. NS Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NS Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NS Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NS Partners Ltd keeps buying