NS Partners Ltd Buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NS Partners Ltd Buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NS Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NS Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q1, NS Partners Ltd owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NS Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ns+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NS Partners Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 555,662 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 703,595 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,506 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,425 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 421,097 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
New Purchase: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 316,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 86,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 868.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 98.67%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $854.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,867,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 466,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 160,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of NS Partners Ltd. Also check out:

1. NS Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NS Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NS Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NS Partners Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider