NS Partners Ltd Buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company NS Partners Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Banco Santander Chile, Alibaba Group Holding, ACM Research Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NS Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q1, NS Partners Ltd owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 555,662 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 703,595 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,506 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,425 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 421,097 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 316,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 86,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 868.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 98.67%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $854.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,867,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 466,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 84,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 160,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.