Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Wintrust Financial Corp, InMode, Osisko Gold Royalties, Sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Wintrust Financial Corp, InMode, Osisko Gold Royalties, sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Verint Systems Inc, Alithya Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 1,153,561 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84% Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 2,101,011 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) - 2,832,465 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.3% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 286,510 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 409,719 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 291,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 202,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,014,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alithya Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.46.