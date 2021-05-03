Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Wintrust Financial Corp, InMode, Osisko Gold Royalties, Sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Clean Energy Fuels Corp

- Added Positions: WTFC, INMD, AUDC, OR, COHR, CSTE, PRMW, CCS, MIME,
- Reduced Positions: ORA, CLNE, VRNT, TITN, CSV, ATNI, EXP, LMNR, UMBF, ACIW, PRAA, FPI, CRNC, OMCL, GMED, RYN, RDNT, ETH, LNN, THRM, FSS, RLI, ENV, EXFO,
- Sold Out: CGNT, CGNT, ALYA,
- Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 1,153,561 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
- Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 2,101,011 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) - 2,832,465 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.3%
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 286,510 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 409,719 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 291,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 202,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,014,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Alithya Group Inc (ALYA)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alithya Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.46.
