Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Wintrust Financial Corp, InMode, Osisko Gold Royalties, Sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Wintrust Financial Corp, InMode, Osisko Gold Royalties, sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Verint Systems Inc, Alithya Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+alpha+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
  1. Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 1,153,561 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
  2. Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 2,101,011 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  3. Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) - 2,832,465 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.3%
  4. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 286,510 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  5. UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 409,719 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
Added: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp by 81.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 291,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 202,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 48.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,014,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Alithya Group Inc (ALYA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alithya Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying
