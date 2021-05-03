Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Fortive Corp, Cognex Corp, Vontier Corp

New Purchases: TPL, CHGG, VMI, QDEL, IEFA, ZBRA, TOT, GLD, GSK, GDL, KO, WCN, CBOE, T, BABA, CB, VSS, TEF, RDS.B, RBA, EUM, PLUG, MED, IWN, HPE, FCF, EMQQ, EVFM, DUK, DXCM, C, SAN, BP,

Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Cognex Corp, Vontier Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 273 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,822 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 80,024 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,009 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 58,868 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 146,928 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2555.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1397.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 119.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07.