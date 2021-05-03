Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Fortive Corp, Cognex Corp, Vontier Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, CHGG, VMI, QDEL, IEFA, ZBRA, TOT, GLD, GSK, GDL, KO, WCN, CBOE, T, BABA, CB, VSS, TEF, RDS.B, RBA, EUM, PLUG, MED, IWN, HPE, FCF, EMQQ, EVFM, DUK, DXCM, C, SAN, BP,
- Added Positions: BSV, BMY, ATVI, VCSH, IAT, WTRG, SJNK, NKE, EMR, CTXS, HD, SWK, APD, TRMB, GNRC, EEMA, IWM, IWO, ZS, NFLX, GOOGL, AMGN, MASI, CVX, HAL, RPM, VEEV, ADP, SMG, VOO, VZ, SU, VRSK, MDY, XOM, MCD, JNJ, VTRS, WMT, WBA, WFC, WU, DNP, SYY, DIS, SLY, NVDA, MELI, MFC, GE, GNTX,
- Reduced Positions: SYK, FTV, AAPL, AVGO, ADBE, EL, VNT, CGNX, PANW, EFA, CERN, INTU, TMO, XLK, V, ICE, TSCO, AXP, COO, ILMN, ECL, SPY, CBRE, VFC, PYPL, DHR, TT, GOOG, COST, VWO, SRCL, ORLY, MKTX, ZTS, MPWR, ITW, ACN, BDX, SITE, FAST, PKI, PG, KMX, WSO, BKNG, QCOM, PEP, LOW, ABBV, IVV, IBM, BWXT, PFE, KTB, WEC, DHS, FLO, EXPD, CLB,
- Sold Out: GRMN, AZN, FIVE, FMC, NEM, VIVO, MEOH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,822 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 80,024 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,009 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 58,868 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 146,928 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2555.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1397.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 119.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07.
