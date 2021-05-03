Logo
Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Fortive Corp, Cognex Corp, Vontier Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Cognex Corp, Vontier Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 273 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,822 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 80,024 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 38,009 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 58,868 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 146,928 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1540.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2555.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1397.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 119.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $48, with an estimated average price of $39.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

