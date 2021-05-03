Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Buys Bank of Montreal, Open Text Corp, Sells Crescent Point Energy Corp, CGI Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP

New Purchases: BMO,

BMO, Added Positions: OTEX, TRP,

OTEX, TRP, Reduced Positions: TECK, GIB, MGA, TD, RY, BNS, CVE, BAM, RCI, CNQ, CM, CNI, MEOH, GOLD, NTR, CIXX, GIL, TU, SU, NEM, ENB, CP, CLS, KL,

TECK, GIB, MGA, TD, RY, BNS, CVE, BAM, RCI, CNQ, CM, CNI, MEOH, GOLD, NTR, CIXX, GIL, TU, SU, NEM, ENB, CP, CLS, KL, Sold Out: CPG, BPY, MFC,

Investment company Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Montreal, Open Text Corp, sells Crescent Point Energy Corp, CGI Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Manulife Financial Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scheer%2C+rowlett+%26+associates+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,069,350 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,644,897 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,096,171 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,707,760 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 732,080 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 164,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 206,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52.

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92.