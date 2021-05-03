Granger Management LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, First Trust Water ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: IWD, KBWB, KAR,

IWD, KBWB, KAR, Added Positions: ACWI, FIW, XLF, DIS, MSFT,

ACWI, FIW, XLF, DIS, MSFT, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLK, TSLA, IWM, MKC, IVE, XHB,

SPY, QQQ, XLK, TSLA, IWM, MKC, IVE, XHB, Sold Out: IWB, DVY, VIG,

Investment company Granger Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, First Trust Water ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, KAR Auction Services Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granger Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Granger Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,768,478 shares, 25.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 317,737 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.92% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 734,349 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. New Position DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 889,926 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 671,889 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Granger Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.18%. The holding were 734,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granger Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granger Management LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granger Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 1,768,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granger Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.029400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 303,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granger Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Granger Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Granger Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.