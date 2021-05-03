Family Capital Trust Co Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co

Added Positions: AGG, EFAV, AMT, TLT, IGSB, IEMG, IJR, SHY,

AGG, EFAV, AMT, TLT, IGSB, IEMG, IJR, SHY, Reduced Positions: ADBE, AAPL, DIS, IJT, GOOGL, ABT, DHR, IVV, CARR, SPY,

ADBE, AAPL, DIS, IJT, GOOGL, ABT, DHR, IVV, CARR, SPY, Sold Out: KO,

Peabody, MA, based Investment company Family Capital Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Capital Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Family Capital Trust Co owns 50 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Capital Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+capital+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 303,648 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 163,509 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,530 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 123,379 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,293 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.