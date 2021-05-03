Family Capital Trust Co Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co

- Added Positions: AGG, EFAV, AMT, TLT, IGSB, IEMG, IJR, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, AAPL, DIS, IJT, GOOGL, ABT, DHR, IVV, CARR, SPY,
- Sold Out: KO,
For the details of Family Capital Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+capital+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Family Capital Trust Co
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 303,648 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 163,509 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,530 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 123,379 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,293 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.
