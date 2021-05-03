Logo
PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Shaw Communications Inc, CGI Inc, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, TELUS Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Shaw Communications Inc, CGI Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Precision Drilling Corp, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, TELUS Corp, Hudbay Minerals Inc, TFI International Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pcj+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 141,796 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  2. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 32,244 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.51%
  3. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 2,249,410 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 166,082 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82%
  5. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 111,160 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26%
New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 121,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 261,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $88.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 68,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 213,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 60,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $382.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $373.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 32,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstService Corp (FSV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 111.46%. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $162.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 38,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 166,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 119.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 538,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 87,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Sold Out: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

Sold Out: TFI International Inc (TFII)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in TFI International Inc. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07.

Sold Out: Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The sale prices were between $36.04 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $39.7.

Sold Out: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97.



